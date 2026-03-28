Rahul claims UDF united, set for '100-seat landslide' in Kerala; meets veteran Sudhakaran

Gandhi met senior party leader and Kannur Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran and his family members ahead of the April 9 election. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was also present during the meeting.

Sudhakaran, a former Kerala Cabinet minister and ex-state Congress chief, was reportedly keen to contest the assembly elections but was persuaded by the party leadership to stay out of the fray.

Sources indicated that he was reportedly miffed with the party over the decision.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Met Sudhakaran ji and his family today, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and K C Venugopal ji. K. Sudhakaran ji has spent a lifetime fighting for the people of Kerala - through every storm, every challenge, every test. He has the strength and loyalty of a true Congress soldier".