Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter Odisha on Feb 6

BHUBANESWAR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is likely to reach the state on February 6, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Sarat Patnaik said here on Wednesday.

Patnaik stated that Rahul Gandhi will be welcomed by the party leaders at Birmitrapur in Sundargarh.

“Gandhi is scheduled to reach Birmitrapur in Sundargarh district tentatively on February 6 night. Details regarding the yatra schedule will be confirmed by today. A road show of Gandhi will be organised in Rourkela, from Rajgangpur to Sundargarh via Bargaon, Uttara. Gandhi will then reach Jharsuguda where he is likely to have the night halt on February 7. The next morning, the yatra will reach Brajarajnagar, Belpahar, Kanaktara before entering Chhattisgarh. We are preparing to receive him at Birmitrapur on February 6 night,” said Patnaik.

He also informed the media persons that Gandhi’s yatra will cover three organisational districts including Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda in Western Odisha.

Similar programmes of party leaders will be held in different parts of the state including a huge meeting at Bhubaneswar. He said several other senior Congress leaders are likely to visit the state in the coming days too.