Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport after meeting Stalin at his alwarpet residence, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP was attempting not only to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 but also to reshape the constituency boundaries across the country to its advantage.

He described the proposed exercise as an attack on the Constitution, adding that Tamil Nadu and other southern states would be among the worst affected. Citing Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, he alleged that the BJP had already tested its approach to delimitation in these regions and was now attempting to implement it nationwide.

"Once the BJP reshapes the 850 seats, democracy will finish," he said.

Rahul Gandhi said he had conveyed these concerns to Stalin during their meeting and urged him to lead the resistance against the proposed exercise. Referring DMK leader as "Brother Stalin", he described him as the protector of Tamil Nadu and said he must stand against what he termed an attack on the State's interests.