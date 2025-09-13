Rahul Gandhi, UP minister engage in heated exchange during meeting in Raebareli

RAEBARELI: A high-level review meeting of key central schemes here saw a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh after the latter was told that members must seek the chair's permission before speaking.

A video of the exchange at the September 11 meeting went viral on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate's Bachat Bhawan. Amethi MP and DISHA co-chairperson Kishori Lal Sharma, several MLAs and block chiefs were also present at the meeting.

Sharma told PTI that the confrontation arose when Singh began directly questioning officials.

"In DISHA meetings, members must seek the chair's permission before speaking. I reminded him of this procedure, just as all questions in the Lok Sabha are addressed through the Speaker," Sharma said.

A minister should know parliamentary etiquette, he said, adding, "The chief minister should take note of such conduct. What message does it send about cabinet discipline?"

Meanwhile, Singh, the minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, posted a lengthy statement on social media in response to a viral photograph of Gandhi shaking hands with his son, also a local block chief.

Singh alleged that Congress supporters circulated the image to troll him.

"My son should not have merely shaken hands but touched Rahul Gandhi's feet as a mark of respect since he is my age," he said.

The minister claimed that he stood up and greeted Gandhi, but "he did not shake hands with me".

Calling for "an end to the controversy", Singh wrote, "Let us move forward in 'apni apni disha' (our own directions)."

The DISHA meeting was boycotted by expelled Samajwadi Party MLA from Unchahar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, over one of his proposals being denied indulgence, while an upset Lalganj block head Shivani Singh chose to skip it after her vehicle was allegedly denied entry into the collectorate premises.

Singh, an MLC who hails from Raebareli and was formerly with the Congress, staged a demonstration against Gandhi, along with BJP workers, a day earlier, demanding an apology for allegedly derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during a recent Congress rally in Bihar.

BJP MLA from Raebareli (Sadar), Aditi Singh, told PTI that such spats don't behove a forum dedicated to development works.

"All elected and nominated public representatives take part in these meetings. Now you have every other platform for politics, 365 days for politics. But when you have such development-oriented meetings, it is best to stick to protocol and respectfully deal with issues related to the public.

"Regardless of party lines, it is important to discuss points of development in your constituency or area of work," she said.

She said she would not comment on anyone's behaviour and underlined that all parties should focus on development issues.

"I don't like using such platforms for pushing agendas of politics, I prefer doing my work there," she added.