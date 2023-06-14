Rahul Gandhi trying to tarnish country's image on foreign soil: Nadda

HOSHIARPUR: BJP chief J P Nadda Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of trying to tarnish the country's image on foreign soil with his recent remarks on Indian democracy and reminded him that it was his grandmother Indira Gandhi who had imposed the Emergency.

Nadda was addressing a rally here as part of the BJP's 'Maha Jan Sampark' programme to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Earlier, the BJP president made similar remarks at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district.

In Hoshiarpur, he also listed the work of the Modi government, saying the kind of work done in the past nine years was never done in 70 years in the country.

Nadda said it was only his party which has ideology and which is a cadre-based party while rest of the political outfits lack any ideology.

"It is sad to say that when Modi ji is brightening the image of India worldwide, our Rahul Gandhi, 'Yuvraj of Congress', is hell bent upon trying to tarnish the image of the country,'' he said.

Nadda said Rahul Gandhi is stating in London that Indian democracy is in danger. ''Will they (Britishers) save it who ruled us (India) for 200 years? And will he save it (democracy) whose grandmother imposed the Emergency,'' he said.

''You speak about democracy whose words were rebuked by the court and even then, the public listens to you and tolerates you. What could be bigger than this in a democracy?" asked Nadda.

The BJP chief was referring to Gandhi's remarks made in London in March this year. The former Congress president had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under ''brutal attack''.

In Himachal's Kullu, Nadda said the person whose grandmother, Indira Gandhi, had imposed Emergency in the country and muzzled democratic voices is talking about threats to democracy during his foreign visits and meeting people who are opposed to India.

Nadda also attacked Gandhi for allegedly making fun of Indian culture as he was referring to the 'Sengol' which has now been installed in the new Parliament building.

He said 'Sengol', which is the symbol of service, unity and 'rashtradhram' was kept as a "walking stick" at Anand Bhawan when it was given to Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Attacking the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said there was policy paralysis, not taking any policy decisions was their policy then.

The Congress only believed in 'atkana, latkana aur bhatkana' (stalling, delaying and misleading), he said.

After 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the country not only progressed, but work culture also changed, Nadda said.

The change from politics of 'vanshvaad' (dynasty) and vote bank to 'vikasvaad' (development-oriented) and report card politics was the result of this change in the work culture under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

The BJP chief lauded the PM for raising the stature of the country worldwide.

He also cited that Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape had touched the feet of Modi when he landed there, saying it was not a small incident. PM Modi was conferred with the highest honour of Fiji, said Nadda while adding that US President Joe Biden invited PM Modi for a state dinner.

Touching upon another issue, Nadda said it was the Modi government which set up a special investigation team to probe the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He also spoke about opening of the Kartarpur corridor for facilitating devotees to visit a gurdwara in Pakistan and abolishing goods and services tax on 'langar' (community kitchen).

Nadda further said the Modi government is working for the welfare of the poor, the deprived, farmers, the youth and other sections of society.

He further said the country's economy surpassed the UK and became the fifth largest economy under the leadership of PM Modi.

In 2014, 92 per cent mobile phones were imported, especially from China and now 97 per cent mobile phones are being manufactured in India.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion included Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Som Parkash, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, and senior party leaders Sunil Jakhar and Manpreet Singh Badal.