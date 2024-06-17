Begin typing your search...

Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present during the discussions.

ByPTIPTI|17 Jun 2024 2:07 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-06-17 14:21:31.0  )
Rahul Gandhi retains Rae Bareli, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Wayanad
X

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and K C Venugopal during a meeting at party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday.

Kharge was speaking to reporters after the Congress' top leadership held discussions on the issue at his residence here.

"Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Saba seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad," the Congress president said.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present during the discussions.

After the decision, Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad "will get two MPs".

Rahul Gandhi had won from Wayanad and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies and he has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

"I won't let the people of Wayanad feel Rahul's absence," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraRae BareliWayanadLok Sabha seatMallikarjun Kharge
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X