Rahul Gandhi talks of OBC rights but fails to promote OBC leaders: BJP

"Rahul Gandhi has said that rights should be proportionate to population and has repeatedly discussed caste issues. However, his principles are like the tusks of an elephant — different in appearance from their actual use. He is a hypocrite, saying one thing and doing another," Poonawalla said.

He also said that Shivakumar replacing Siddaramaiah means there would be "no OBC CM" in Congress-ruled states.

Noting that Siddaramaiah, who is from the OBC community and used to appeal to AHINDA (which represents three marginalised communities in Karnataka), has been removed from his post, Poonawalla questioned the current number of OBC chief ministers.