Rahul Gandhi suffering from mental bankruptcy, he will flee India: Giriraj Singh

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the valedictory session of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Singh said Gandhi was attacking constitutional institutions over the electoral rolls.

"Gandhi is suffering from mental bankruptcy. If he does not regain power for another ten years, and he certainly won't, then he will flee the country," Singh claimed. "I say this with absolute confidence. Since he knows he won't get power after these ten years, he wants to burn the country down," he alleged.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Singh asked, "Is he unaware that after the SIR publication, there is an opportunity for people whose names were missed or deleted to submit their details?"