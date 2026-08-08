Rahul Gandhi set to attend interaction with students in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday arrived in Prayagraj where he will attend an interaction with students that would centre on youth-related issues like education and employment.
The venue of the interaction at KP (Kayastha Pathshala) Ground was earlier soaked due to overnight rains, and workers were seen removing water using buckets as part of the preparations for the event.
JCB machines were also used to put limestone and sand at waterlogged spots and a road roller was also used to level the ground.
The area around the programme venue was dotted with different posters featuring Gandhi. Some posters praised Gandhi as 'Jan Nayak' (leader of the masses), while others claimed he was being selective on the paper leak issue.
Posters that supported Gandhi read "we want jobs, not pellet guns" and "mantri ji ki badi car, desh ka yuva berozgar". Another hoarding carrying the picture of the Congress leader read "job nahi milegaa to singhasan hilegaa".
One poster critical of Gandhi read, "Rahul you have come to Prayagraj, but when will you visit Jharkhand".
Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the JMM-led government, is the site of students' protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations that have entered the 15th day, with six demonstrators on hunger strike.
The Congress in a post on X on Saturday said, "Let it be loud and clear: we will continue to fight for every student's future."
"Chhatron ki Goonj -- is poised to raise a powerful call from Prayagraj that will echo across the nation. Join 'Jan Nayak' Rahul Gandhi and play a pivotal role in transforming the country's education system."
"The Modi government wants to create 'andhbhakts' (blind devotees) in the country because its very ideology attaches no importance to education. That is why Rahul Gandhi seeks to transform the corrupt education system through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative," said another post on X.
The Indian Youth Congress also called on youth to join the programme "to demand a better education system".
"Today, August 8, students across 250+ cities will come together for LoP Rahul Gandhi ji's live interaction with students from Prayagraj," the Youth Congress posted.
Gandhi on Friday said he was coming to Prayagraj to discuss unemployment and the challenges faced by students, asserting that the country's youth today have "no future" in education or employment under the present system. He also called for collective action to change the situation.
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I am coming to Prayagraj - the city where the largest number of young people prepare for their future. One thing is clear: every student here knows that the system has become dishonest. There is no shortage in your hard work - the shortcoming lies in the intent of the system, which does not reward your effort.
"Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, years of waiting and no accountability. Students raised their voices in Kota, then again in Dehradun, and in Delhi these very students were lathi-charged simply for asking questions. In the end, a minister had to resign. This government bows only when voices are raised together. That is what I am coming to discuss in Prayagraj... You should come too. August 8, 5 pm, KP Ground, Prayagraj."
Ahead of the programme on Saturday, a youth told PTI Videos that there is a problem of unemployment and of question paper leaks.
Another youth said that if the leader of the opposition raises the issue, it will have an impact on the government, causing it to act, which is in the interest of the students.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said all necessary clearances have been secured for Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj after police granted permission, subject to certain conditions.
The conditions include adherence to noise norms, maintenance of law and order, deployment of volunteers for crowd management and no use of provocative or derogatory remarks against any political and non-political organisation, religion, caste or community, according to the police order.