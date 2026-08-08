Rahul Gandhi set to attend interaction with students in Prayagraj

The venue of the interaction at KP (Kayastha Pathshala) Ground was earlier soaked due to overnight rains, and workers were seen removing water using buckets as part of the preparations for the event.

JCB machines were also used to put limestone and sand at waterlogged spots and a road roller was also used to level the ground.

The area around the programme venue was dotted with different posters featuring Gandhi. Some posters praised Gandhi as 'Jan Nayak' (leader of the masses), while others claimed he was being selective on the paper leak issue.

Posters that supported Gandhi read "we want jobs, not pellet guns" and "mantri ji ki badi car, desh ka yuva berozgar". Another hoarding carrying the picture of the Congress leader read "job nahi milegaa to singhasan hilegaa".

One poster critical of Gandhi read, "Rahul you have come to Prayagraj, but when will you visit Jharkhand".

Jharkhand, where the Congress is part of the JMM-led government, is the site of students' protest against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations that have entered the 15th day, with six demonstrators on hunger strike.

The Congress in a post on X on Saturday said, "Let it be loud and clear: we will continue to fight for every student's future."

"Chhatron ki Goonj -- is poised to raise a powerful call from Prayagraj that will echo across the nation. Join 'Jan Nayak' Rahul Gandhi and play a pivotal role in transforming the country's education system."

"The Modi government wants to create 'andhbhakts' (blind devotees) in the country because its very ideology attaches no importance to education. That is why Rahul Gandhi seeks to transform the corrupt education system through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' initiative," said another post on X.