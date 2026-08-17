Rahul Gandhi seeks accountability over UGC-NET exam cancellation by NTA

Gandhi alleged that the education system was "an extraction machine".

"Modi ji, look at what your NTA has just done. UGC-NET exams for Sociology, English and Commerce were held between 22 and 30 June. Nearly two months later, NTA has cancelled all three because it set faulty papers and repeated old questions," he said.

Gandhi said thousands of candidates who prepared for years, filled forms, paid the fees, travelled to distant centres, must now do it all again in September.

"NTA makes the mistake but the student serves the sentence," he said.

"I said this in Kota, in Dehradun, in Prayagraj, and I will keep saying it -- this is no longer an education system. It is an extraction machine. It takes your money, your years, your mental health, and your confidence and returns nothing. Not even a job," the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"NTA still won't answer the real question -- were these papers leaked before the exam?