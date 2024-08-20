Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, to meet family of Dalit man shot dead recently

RAEBARELI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived here to visit the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man, who was shot dead in Salon area earlier this month, state party chief Ajay Rai said.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is the member of parliament from Raebareli constituency.

Gandhi landed at the airport in adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and from there headed to Nasirabad village in Raebareli where the man was killed, Rai said.

Rai, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of UP Avinash Pande, senior party leader Pramod Tiwari and others, are accompanying Gandhi.

The man, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.