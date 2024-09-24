Rahul Gandhi raises concern on unemployment in Haryana, slams BJP

NEW DELHI: Congress Leader and Lok Sabha Lop Rahul Gandhi expressed concern about the increasing unemployment rate in Haryana. He posted a video on his X handle highlighting the issue.

He said, "During my visit to America, I met the youth from Haryana who are spending their time in a foreign country, away from their families and home. When I met his family on returning to India, their eyes were filled with pain."

"Lack of opportunities has taken away the children from their families from the support of their old age," Rahul Gandhi added In his post he slammed the BJP government saying, "In 10 years, the BJP has done grave injustice to the youth of the entire country including Haryana by snatching employment opportunities from them."

He further said, "Our resolve is that as soon as the Congress government is formed, we will create such an ecosystem in Haryana in which the youth will not have to go away from their loved ones to fulfil their dreams."

Earlier on September 20, Rahul Gandhi had paid a surprise visit at the residence of Amit Singh, a man he had met while on his tour of the United State. Rahul Gandhi met Amit's father Veer Singh at the family house in Gogripur village.

Amit Singh had gone to America one and a half years ago, where he had met with an accident and was injured. It was while he was recuperating that Rahul Gandhi had gone to meet him in the US. At the time he promised Amit that he would meet his parents and video call him from their home.

Gandhi met Amit's mother Biramati and his father Veer Singh on his visit and left the residence after giving a video call to Amit. Biramati, Amit's mother said that Rahul Gandhi said that he met Amit and the visit to their home was a surprise visit.