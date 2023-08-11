Rahul Gandhi likely to address media today at 3pm in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon days after launching a scathing attack on the government over the situation in Manipur during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. Rahul Gandhi, who was earlier reinstated as MP after the Supreme Court suspended his conviction in a criminal defamation case, is scheduled to address the media at the All India Congress Committee office in Delhi at 3 pm.

Congress leader Gandhi on Wednesday, took potshots at Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the no-confidence motion. In a scathing attack on the ruling BJP on the Manipur situation, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the BJP had “murdered India in Manipur” and were “traitors not patriots”.

The Congress leader referred to his visit to Manipur and his meetings with the victims of violence in the state and said ‘Bharat’ is the voice of the people of the country and that the “voice had been killed in Manipur”. Hitting back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the violence-hit Manipur as a "piece of one's heart", and said that all efforts will be made to restore peace in the northeastern state which will soon walk the path of progress.

"The north-east is our 'jigar ka tukda'. The problems of Manipur are presented in such a manner as if they had begun in the recent past," Modi said while replying to a debate on a no-confidence motion. He assured the people of the strife-torn northeastern state that peace shall soon return as the government is doing everything possible to punish the accused.

The Congress including Rahul Gandhi however had staged a walk out before the Prime Minister spoke on the Manipur issue. The Prime Minister hit out at the Congress saying they had the ability to to make allegation but no patience to hear his reply to them. In his news conference Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue of a certain portion of his Lok Sabha speech being expunged.