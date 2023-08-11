Rahul Gandhi leads Oppn protest over suspension of LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

NEW DELHI: Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leaders of Opposition parties under the banner of a newly minted alliance called -I.N.D.I.A., on Friday staged a protest at the Parliament premises over the suspension of the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the house.

Holding placards reading, "Democracy in Danger', Save Democracy', the protesting members gathered at Parliament premises and raised slogans to demand the revocation of the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Earlier, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also arrived a the parliament on the last day of the Monsoon session From there, Rahul Gandhi led the march towards the BR Ambedkar statue in Parliament.

Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said they will fight both inside and outside the Parliament to keep democracy alive

"They want to suppress democracy and don't want to function as per Constitution. That is why, all of us from all parties are protesting here. We will continue to fight against their illegal deeds...To keep the democracy alive we will fight both inside and outside Parliament..."

He was accompanied by Rahul Gandhi who is scheduled to hold a news conference at the AICC office in Delhi at 3 PM.









Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday evening moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension in Lok Sabha, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on.

The resolution was passed by a voice vote. The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the prime minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches.

Reacting to his suspension from Lok Sabha pending an investigation by the privileges committee, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that 'Nirav' means to be silent and his intention was not to insult Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have not insulted PM Modi. Modi ji speaks on everything but on the Manipur issue, he is sitting 'Nirav', which means sitting silent. 'Nirav' means to be silent. My intention was not to insult PM Modi. PM Modi did not feel that he was insulted, his courtiers (darbari) felt so and brought this proposal against me. I came to know that (the matter) has been referred to the privilege committee and I have been suspended," Chowdhury said.

He alleged that PM Modi had insulted Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi and it is on record.

"We have no objection even if PM Modi becomes the Prime Minister for hundred times," he said." I am ready to face the punishment but everything is on record and the citizens of the country should know that there was no attempt to insult the PM," he added.

Chowdhury further said, "Since the last three days the debate is going on over a no-confidence motion and today the Prime Minister addressed the Lok Sabha and tried to answer the questions raised but he overlooked the most contentious issue. I discussed with the PM that we had to force him to come to the Parliament over a confidence motion and I did not feel good over it."

Chowdhury said that he said two things and if it is misinterpreted then it is not his fault.

"I gave an example as a metaphor and had no intention to insult PM. The second thing I said is that PM starts speaking on everything but was silent on Manipur."



