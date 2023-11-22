Rahul Gandhi is 'panauti' for Congress: Anil Vij

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his ''panauti Modi'' barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Congress leader is a ''panauti'' for his party.

At an election rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday, Gandhi said, ''PM means Panauti Modi'', insinuating the prime minister's presence at the Ahmedabad stadium during the India-Australia Cricket World Cup final brought bad luck to the home side, which lost the decider.

Slamming the Congress leader for his remarks against the PM, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader alleged that Gandhi had reached the height of frustration.

On India losing the final match, Vij said, ''It is a game, in this one side wins or loses. It should be taken with a sportsman spirit''.

Attacking the Congress leader, Vij, who was interacting with reporters in Ambala, said, ''Rahul Gandhi is a 'panauti' for the Congress. From the day he emerged as Congress' face the party has been sinking''.

The BJP too had on Tuesday lashed out at Gandhi over his comments against Modi and demanded an apology from the Congress leader for his ''shameful and disgraceful'' utterances.

The ruling party said Gandhi's remarks reflect his party's frustration as Modi is a nightmare ''for the crooks of the Congress, for enemies of India and terrorists'', and is respected by all others in the country and the world for his vision and hard work.