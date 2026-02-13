Rahul Gandhi invents excuses to disrupt Parliament: Dharmendra Pradhan

The tumultuous first leg of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9.

"Inventing a new excuse every day to disrupt Parliament is no longer Congress's working style; it has become its identity. In every session, the same script is repeated—uproar, noise, lies, and a deliberate violation of democratic norms. Even as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of chaos over responsibility," Pradhan said in a post on X in Hindi.