Rahul Gandhi interested in student mobs, not their issues: ABVP

In an exclusive video interview with PTI, ABVP national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki questioned Gandhi's outreach to students through his Chhatron Ki Goonj programme, asking whether he was a student to raise issues in the name of students.

Solanki alleged that the Congress was using the student outreach programme to pursue a political agenda and claimed that student issues should be raised by students themselves.

"Rahul Gandhi is not a student. He is the leader of opposition in Parliament. In the name of Chhatron Ki Goonj, he says that he is raising the voice of students. The students' voice has to be raised by students," Solanki said.

"He is interested in student mobs," Solanki, an MBBS graduate, added.

He alleged that the Congress was trying to enter student politics through the programme and mobilise students and youth for political purposes.