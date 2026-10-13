Rahul Gandhi has 'lost mental balance', Congress disrupting public life in Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

"Rahul ji, as you can see in the videos circulating, has lost his mental balance. He is hitting his own party workers with his elbows," Kishan alleged, referring to the Opposition agitation in the national capital.

He also referred to an incident in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that shoes and slippers were thrown in the presence of the state Congress president two days ago.

"Their mindset is evident. As they are unable to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, they have now resorted to hijacking," the BJP leader charged.

The Congress exploited the country during its 65 years in power and wants to take India back by 65 years, he alleged.

Kishan said the protests in Delhi were causing inconvenience to ordinary people, including patients travelling in ambulances and those commuting to work.

"They are not asking the people what they want. The people want Modi ji and this government," he asserted.

India has progressed under Modi's leadership since 2014, and its standing has risen globally, the parliamentarian asserted.

Targeting the Opposition, he said it had prevented Parliament from functioning and would continue to disrupt its upcoming session in November.

Questioning the Congress's allegations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and vote theft, Kishan said the party had not raised similar concerns when it won elections and formed governments in various states.