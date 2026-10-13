Rahul Gandhi has 'lost mental balance', Congress disrupting public life in Delhi: BJP MP Ravi Kishan

RAIPUR: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had "lost his mental balance", claiming that videos of a protest in Delhi showed him hitting his own party workers during the Opposition's agitation.
The Congress and other Opposition parties, unable to defeat the BJP in elections, are now trying to "hijack" the democratic process through protests and disrupting public life in Delhi, Kishan told reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur.
He claimed that about 65 per cent of young people are satisfied with the government, and accused the Opposition of misleading a few hundred youths to disrupt public life. This is not politics, but a battle of ideologies that should be fought on the issue of development, Kishan asserted.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been leading the INDIA bloc's protest in Delhi against alleged "vote theft" and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"Rahul ji, as you can see in the videos circulating, has lost his mental balance. He is hitting his own party workers with his elbows," Kishan alleged, referring to the Opposition agitation in the national capital.
He also referred to an incident in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that shoes and slippers were thrown in the presence of the state Congress president two days ago.
"Their mindset is evident. As they are unable to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, they have now resorted to hijacking," the BJP leader charged.
The Congress exploited the country during its 65 years in power and wants to take India back by 65 years, he alleged.
Kishan said the protests in Delhi were causing inconvenience to ordinary people, including patients travelling in ambulances and those commuting to work.
"They are not asking the people what they want. The people want Modi ji and this government," he asserted.
India has progressed under Modi's leadership since 2014, and its standing has risen globally, the parliamentarian asserted.
Targeting the Opposition, he said it had prevented Parliament from functioning and would continue to disrupt its upcoming session in November.
Questioning the Congress's allegations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and vote theft, Kishan said the party had not raised similar concerns when it won elections and formed governments in various states.
"Whenever they lose, they raise these issues. Why did they not question the EVMs when they won elections and formed governments?" he asked.
The BJP leader claimed that the Congress will lose the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and upcoming polls in Punjab, alleging that Opposition leaders resorted to disruptive tactics when they realised they could not defeat Modi electorally.
People want a government that ensures development, prevents communal riots and listens to the youth, he maintained.
About 65 per cent of young people are satisfied with the government, while the Opposition has been misleading 150-200 young people to disrupt public life, he claimed.
"This is not politics. It is a battle of ideologies. Fight it on the issue of development," the BJP MP stated.
Questioning the Congress's political agenda, Kishan asked what roadmap it had for the country and why it wanted to return to power without presenting a clear vision for development.
The BJP leader was in Chhattisgarh to attend a garba event in Bilaspur city.