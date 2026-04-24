Rahul Gandhi 'disagreed' on govt's CIC candidate: RTI response reveals

In an RTI response to activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), the Department of Personnel and Training gave the minutes of meeting which was held on December 10, 2025, in the Parliament building to select the chief information commissioner (CIC) and eight other information commissioners.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rahul Gandhi.

The three-member committee to select the CIC and information commissioners comprises the prime minister, a Union cabinet minister, and the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, according to the RTI Act.