Rahul Gandhi defaming India abroad out of frustration: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

RANCHI: Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged remarks in the United States on the BJP-led government and the Election Commission, accusing him of "defaming" India abroad out of his frustration due to repeated defeats in polls.

Chouhan, the BJP's Jharkhand election in-charge, arrived in Ranchi during the day for a party meeting over its proposed 'Parivartan Rallies' scheduled this month.

Hitting out at Gandhi for his alleged remarks, Chouhan said, "Only a frustrated person can defame the country and spoil its image abroad. Now he is raising questions not only on the government but also the Election Commission."

Speaking to reporters at the BJP's state headquarters here, he said, "Criticising one's own country in another nation cannot be a patriotic act."

Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the position carries responsibility, he said.

Chouhan added that Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition when Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister.

"Atal ji had represented the country abroad. But, Rahul Gandhi is not doing anything else but to defame the country," he said.

"Due to repeated defeats, Rahul is disappointed and frustrated and is venting his frustration abroad," Chouhan said.

Gandhi, at the prestigious Georgetown University in the US, had on Monday alleged that the Lok Sabha elections were not fought on the same footing.

"The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that Mr Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states," Gandhi had claimed.

Making a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government, Chouhan alleged that corruption has reached an "extreme level", law and order situation has deteriorated and the "demographic change that is happening in Jharkhand is frightening".

"The government did not fulfill any of its promises in the last five years. It had promised of providing Rs 2,000 Chulha Kharch (cooking cost) each to women. Now, ahead of the elections, the government is giving Rs 1,000 only for votes," he said.

"Saving Jharkhand is the BJP's duty and we will uproot the current government from the state," he said.

Meanwhile, Chouhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is the BJP's election co-incharge, took stock of the preparations for the upcoming 'Parivartan Rallies' during a meeting held at the party's state headquarters under the chairmanship of state BJP president Babulal Marandi.

The BJP would undertake six 'Parivartan Rallies' against the Hemant Soren-led government in the state this month.