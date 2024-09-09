Rahul Gandhi black spot in Indian democracy: BJP

NEW DELHI: The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday over his latest remarks in the United States, calling him a "black spot" in Indian democracy.

Gaurav Bhatia, a national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), also accused Gandhi of trying to weaken Indian democracy with his remarks abroad, in accordance with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) reportedly signed between the Congress and the Chinese Communist Party during the UPA rule.

"Everybody knows that Rahul Gandhi is an immature and part-time leader. But People have put a huge responsibility on his shoulders since he became the leader of opposition (in the Lok Sabha).

"But I feel sad to say that Rahul Gandhi is a black spot in Indian democracy. He does not even know what to talk about when he visits a foreign country," Bhatia told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

He was replying to reporters' queries on Gandhi's remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an event in the US.

Love, respect and humility are missing from Indian politics, Gandhi said in his address to the Indian-American community, where he also criticised the RSS for believing that India is "one idea".

The Congress leader made the remarks on Sunday in Dallas, during his first interaction with the Indian diaspora on his current visit to the US.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas, Gandhi also underscored the need to focus on manufacturing in India, saying India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not as it is dominating global production.

The former Congress chief also said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

Reacting sharply, Bhatia said Gandhi cannot "utter a single word or give a statement against China".

"He weakens India.... He stands by China," the BJP leader said.

Bhatia claimed that the Congress had signed a "party-to-party MoU with China" during its rule.

"The series of efforts that Rahul Gandhi has been making to weaken Indian democracy is the outcome of that MoU. If I am wrong, I dare Rahul Gandhi and (Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge to make the MoU public," he said.