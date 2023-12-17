Rahul Gandhi asked to appear in UP court on January 6

SULTANPUR: The MP-MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 6 in connection with a case in which he has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per media reports, the court had earlier directed Gandhi to appear on Saturday but he did not appear.

The case relates to a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in which he accused Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Shah.

Mishra's advocate Santosh Pandey said that the MP-MLA court of Sultanpur had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear.

Pandey said that on November 18, Judge Yogesh Yadav reserved the verdict after arguments, and posted the next hearing for November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16. Mishra is a former chairman of a cooperative bank and a resident of Hanumanganj.