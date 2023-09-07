Rahul Gandhi arrives in Brussels for week-long Europe tour

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long Europe tour, reached Brussels on Thursday morning. According to the Congress party, Gandhi, during his Europe visit, will meet the Indian Diaspora and European Union (EU) lawyers from European nations. The program is being coordinated by the 'Indian Overseas Congress'.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda, who will also be participating in all the events alongside Gandhi in different European countries.

Sri Rahul Gandhi has landed in Brussels as a part of his reach out program to Indian Diaspora in European countries,IOC is coordinating this program to ensure maximum participation!

Dr @sampitroda also will be participating in all these events happening at different EU countries

According to the Congress, Gandhi is also expected to meet some businessmen and hold a media interaction in Brussels. He would also travel to Paris and hold meetings with French lawmakers. Before returning to India, his last trip would be to Norway, where he is expected to meet the country's parliamentarians in Oslo.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi on X shared a video from his Bharat Jodo Yatra. September 7 marks the first anniversary of his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started last year. "Crores of steps towards unity and love of Bharat Jodo Yatra have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country," he captioned the video.

"The journey continues—till hatred vanishes, till India unites. This is my promise!" he added in the post. This is Rahul Gandhi's first foreign trip after his membership as a Congress MP was reinstated by the Lok Sabha following the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the Modi surname remark defamation case.

Earlier this year, the Wayanad MP had visited the United States, where he interacted with the Indian community, attended a lecture program at Standford University, and attended other meetings. In March, he visited the UK and took part in several programs. Rahul Gandhi is likely to return by September 12, a day after the G20 Summit concludes.

The national capital is all set to host the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, where the leaders from the US, UK, Australia, China, and other nations will mark their presence. Top officials from the European Union and 14 heads of international organisations will be taking part in the mega event.