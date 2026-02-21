Rahul Gandhi appears in Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case

The Bhiwandi magistrate's court had asked Gandhi to present a fresh surety in the case, as former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who had stood as his surety or guarantor, passed away in December last year.

He will present Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new surety in the case.

The judge specifically instructed Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to be present in person to complete the formalities related to the new surety, his lawyer had earlier said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh activist Rajesh Kunte filed a complaint in the court alleging that the Congress leader, while speaking at a rally at Sonale village during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, stated that the Sangh was behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.