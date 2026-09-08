Rahul demands govt's accountability in spurious liquor deaths in MP, calls for fair probe

The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said Madhya Pradesh has seen several deaths due to poisonous medicines, liquor and water but no action has been taken by the state government ruled by the BJP for the last 20 years.

"In the state of Madhya Pradesh, which has India's most corrupt government, there's no such thing left as governance. Poisonous liquor has taken the lives of numerous people in Sagar in the state, plunging countless homes into mourning.

"But everyone in Madhya Pradesh knows what will happen next some arrests will be made, a few officials will be suspended, and an inquiry will be ordered, because this isn't the first time," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi.

Gandhi pointed to the deaths due to contaminated water in Indore. Last year, toxic cough syrup claimed the lives of "countless young children", he said.