Rahul celebrates Holi with Congress workers at party office

Gandhi wished everyone a Holi filled with love and one that eliminates hatred.

Surrounded by workers, leaders and journalists at the party office, Gandhi applied colours on everyone and was smeared by 'gulal' in return.

Sharing pictures from the celebration on X, Gandhi said in a post in Hindi, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the festival of colours and love, Holi. May the colours of Holi fill your lives with new hopes, new enthusiasm and countless happiness."