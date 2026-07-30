Rahul bats for SC-monitored probe into 'brutalities' against students, says Shah 'scared'

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha also shared on X a video clip of police lathi-charging students.

"Students deserve justice. An independent SC-monitored high powered committee must be constituted to probe brutalities against our students," Gandhi said on X, referring to the crackdown on agitators by security forces during the July 20 Cockroach Janta Party-led protest march to Parliament and on student demonstrators in other parts of the country.

In another post, Gandhi asked why Shah is "so scared" of coming to Parliament and explaining the brutal violence against students.

"It reeks of guilt," he added.

Gandhi also on Wednesday demanded the sacking of Shah and the constitution of a Supreme Court-monitored probe into what he claimed was a "brutal attack" on protesting students and the use of pellet guns on them.

The former Congress president alleged that by ordering the "brutalities" on students, Shah was culpable and hence should be removed. He said that in case the minister did not know about the use of pellet guns on protesters, he was incompetent.