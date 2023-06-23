Rahul and Kharge arrive at Patna for the opposition meet

CHENNAI: Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have arrived at Bihar capital Patna for the all-important opposition meet in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2024.



Congress supporters flocked the Patna airport and accorded a warm welcome to the leaders. However, Rahul resisted getting garlanded and asked the supporters to offer them to Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge instead.

Parties aligned by their anti-BJP stance have chosen Patna as a common ground to lay the foundation to a united opposition in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The venue, Patna, is historically significant as Janata Party leader Jayaprakash Narayan ushered in a movement from here to overthrow the Indira Gandhi government in 1974.

The meeting would be led by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and it is expected that MK Stalin, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Sharad Pawari, Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal would attend the meeting.