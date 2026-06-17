Rahul a 'political liability', DMK's criticism shows allies have no faith in him: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the criticism by the DMK reflected a growing discontent among the opposition parties over Gandhi's leadership, and claimed that the Congress leader has become a “political liability”.

An editorial published in the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Monday accused Gandhi of undermining the alliance partners and weakening the opposition unity.

“The DMK has launched an all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi, calling him politically immature. Nobody has faith or trust in Rahul Gandhi. The Congress uses and throws away its allies,” Poonawalla said in a video statement.