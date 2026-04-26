Raghu Rai (1942-2026): Camera was his religion. Where others saw subjects, he saw souls

To their midst came a man who sought to show the deeper voice through his images. Where others saw subjects, he saw souls. For Raghu Rai, the camera was his religion; and as he once said, through the camera he met god.



Rai, the master who moulded the mundane into art but without attempting to embellish it with the surreal, died at a private hospital in New Delhi in the early hours of Sunday. He was 83. He is survived by wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.



Rai received the Padma Shri in 1972 for his coverage of the Bangladesh war and its aftermath, apart from several national and international awards.



He received the Photographer of the Year award in the United States for his photo essay "Human Management of Wildlife in India", published in National Geographic.



The French government conferred him with the Officier des Arts et des Lettres in 2009.



Born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang, now in the Punjab province of Pakistan, Rai was qualified as a civil engineer. He joined the Indian army as an engineer and took part in the operation to liberate Goa from the Portuguese. But when he was 23, Rai took up photography, reportedly after being inspired by his elder brother S Paul, and joined The Statesman newspaper a year later in 1966.