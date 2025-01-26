Rafale's victory roll, Sukhoi-30's 'Trishul' act show stoppers at R-Day flypast

NEW DELHI: A stunning victory roll by low-flying Rafale aircraft left viewers gathered on either side of the Kartavya Path spellbound as the 76th Republic Day Parade came to a memorable end on Sunday.

The daring aerial acrobatics by three Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft that came roaring over Kartavya Path at 900 kmph before pulling apart in a Trishul formation just above the India Gate also left the large crowd speechless.

President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of dignitaries and a large crowd gathered for the celebrations were seen applauding the daredevilry of the air warriors.

As the three fighter jets appeared to cross the India Gate, they pulled up, with one rising straight up and two other aircraft tearing away on either side, resembling a Trishul or Trident -- Lord Shiva’s weapon for the destruction of evil.

The final act of the parade was the victory roll by the Rafale aircraft which approached the dias flying at an altitude of 300 metres and pulled up vertically near the saluting dias conducting rolls before stabilising at a higher altitude.

As many as 40 aircraft participated in the flypast which was a master-class in precision flying at tremendous speeds.

Twenty-two fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters took off from 10 different air bases and assembled over the Kartavya Path to perform daring aerial acrobatics before viewers that included President Droupadi Murmu, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a host of dignitaries and large crowd gathered for the celebrations.

The inaugural act of the flypast – Ajay formation – included three Apache Helicopters flying in the 'Vic' formation, followed by the Satluj Formation comprising two Dornier-228 aircraft and one AN-32 aircraft.

Earlier, three Dornier-228 aircraft from the Indian Coast Guard flew in the Rakshak formation, which was followed by the 'Arjan' formation comprising one C-130 aircraft in lead with two C-295 aircraft in echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

The 'Netra' formation followed comprising one Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft and two Su-30 fighter jets in the echelon flying in 'Vic' formation.

Next to follow was a C-17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI air superiority fighters flying in Bheem Formation.

The calmness of the Bheem Formation was shattered by the Amrit formation of the roaring Jaguars – five of which flew over the water channel north of Kartavya Path in the shape of an 'Arrow-head'.

The 'Vajraang' formation consisted of six Rafale aircraft flying in the 'Marut' formation.