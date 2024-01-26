R-Day: Delhi under thick security blanket, over 70,000 personnel deployed across city

NEW DELHI: The national capital has been placed under a blanket of security for the 75th Republic Day celebrations on Friday with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city, police have said.

Police have also issued an advisory on traffic arrangements while restrictions have been put in place, especially in central Delhi, for the smooth movement of vehicles in the city on Friday.

As many as 14,000 personnel have been deployed at and around Kartavya Path for the security of the Republic Day parade, they said, adding that around 77,000 invitees are expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade.

The grand celebrations on Kartavya Path, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's women power and democratic values, will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Special Commissioner of Police (Security) Dependra Pathak said the security, traffic and district units were working in real-time coordination with the central security agencies for the January 26 celebrations.

He said about 14,000 security personnel with focussed roles and responsibilities will be deployed at the main operational area of Kartavya Path.

Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams will be deployed at the specific strategic locations at Kartavya Path and all around the city, Pathak said, adding that the Delhi Police has prepared to tackle the aerial threats also.

Police have ensured that peace prevails in Delhi's "vulnerable" areas following Monday's consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Madhup Tiwari said at least 77,000 invitees are expected at the parade.

"We have divided the New Delhi district, where the parade will take place, into 28 zones to ensure security. Each zone is headed by the DCP or additional DCP-level officers," Tiwari said.

Booths for missing persons, helpdesks, first-aid kiosks and separate facilitation booths where the visitors can deposit their vehicle keys before the parade have been set up, he stated.

According to the traffic advisory, the parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am.

There will be extensive traffic arrangements and restrictions along the parade route. The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort, the advisory stated.

No traffic movement has been allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Thursday. The restrictions will continue till the parade is over. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road from 10 pm on Thursday till the end of the parade, the advisory said.

C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Friday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg. From 10.30 am on Friday, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhas Marg will not be allowed, it said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

No heavy transport/light goods vehicles were being allowed to enter Delhi from other states from 11 pm on Thursday till the parade was over. These vehicles were being allowed to ply between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday, the advisory stated.

"People with bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony have been issued coupons on the production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which are valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said.