'Quiet person' with 'good behaviour': Family of accused in IRS daughter's rape and murder

Meena is accused of raping and murdering the IRS officer's daughter in Delhi and also sexually assaulting one woman in Alwar, all in a span of 24 hours earlier this week.

They even denied the rape allegation and said he "did not have any bad habits except online gaming."

Speaking to reporters in Alwar, Meena's mother, who is a homemaker, remarked that her 23-year-old son had "good behaviour" and said she last spoke to her on the night of April 21 before he left to attend a wedding.