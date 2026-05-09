Quantum, nuclear, AI next frontier areas of India-US cooperation: Kwatra

"I would even single out nuclear here because there are parts of nuclear which are of course old and established, but there are parts which are emerging, nuclear fusion in particular," Kwatra said at the forum organised by the USISPF, ORF America and the Motwani Jadeja Foundation on the sidelines of the AI+ Expo here. The Indian envoy also listed small and modular reactors, which is a new technology, as an area of interest for cooperation between the two countries.A delegation of American nuclear companies is scheduled to visit India later this month to explore areas of cooperation after New Delhi opened up the civil nuclear power sector for private participation last year.India enacted the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act in December last year, replacing the Atomic Energy Act of 1964 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage (CNLD) Act of 2010. The CNLD Act had tougher liability provisions for nuclear suppliers, which global companies found to be an impediment in exploring the Indian market.