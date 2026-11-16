QS rankings: IIT Delhi in top 200 globally, JNU re-enters top 500

IIT Delhi is top nationally, climbing into the top 200 worldwide at 194th, followed by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) at 224th and the University of Delhi at 237th.

Among the top five most represented higher education systems, India is the most improved this year.

Overall, 214 universities from the United States feature in the ranking, followed by Mainland China with 149 and the United Kingdom with 105, down from 109 in 2026.