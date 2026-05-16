Putin to visit Chinese leader Xi Jinping days after Trump's trip to Beijing

The announcement comes less than 24 hours after US President Donald Trump finished his own state visit to China, where he also met Xi to discuss trade and the US-Israel war in Iran.In a statement, the Kremlin said that Putin's trip, planned for May 19-20, had been scheduled to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the 2001 Sino-Russian Treaty of Friendship.It said that the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations as well as “key international and regional issues” and economic cooperation.