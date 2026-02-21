Put India-US trade deal on hold, renegotiate terms: Congress

The US Supreme Court on Saturday struck down Trump's global tariffs, saying it is against the American Constitution, Ramesh said.

"Our second question is that when the PM, the commerce minister (Piyush Goyal), knew from December that any time (now) the Supreme Court verdict could come, many believed that it could be struck down. Why did you hurriedly strike a deal when you knew the verdict could go against Trump," Ramesh said.

The 10 per cent tariff would be imposed on imports and as per law this will be for 150 days, he said.

"Trump has also stated that nothing changes for the Indo-US trade deal. So we want to ask the PM, does he agree with his friend's statement that the verdict will have no impact on the deal," Ramesh said.

The framework states that in the event of any changes from either side, the US and India agree that they can modify its commitments, Ramesh pointed out.

After the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "compromised", saying his "betrayal" in the India-US interim trade deal stood exposed.

The Congress has alleged that the trade deal had become an "ordeal" for the country subjected to by the prime minister's "desperation and surrender".