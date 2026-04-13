Pushed back into Bangladesh last year, 6 men from Murshidabad will vote to prove where they belong

"I am not voting for rice, money or promises. I am voting to show that I am an Indian and nobody can throw me out again,” said Mahboob Sheikh, 36, from Hariharpara.Mahboob said when he went to check the draft electoral roll in January, his name was there, but the name of one of his family members had disappeared.

"We stood in line three times. They asked for Aadhaar, voter card, land paper, everything. We submitted all papers. If we had all this, why were we called Bangladeshis in the first place?" he said.

A woman family member, sitting beside him, broke down. "When he was taken away, we wondered whether we would again see him or not. I want to vote so that no one can question us again."