Purrs in MP’s Kuno again as 3 cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha

BHOPAL: Namibian cheetah Aasha has given birth to three cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) located in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh, the Union Forest minister said on Wednesday.

“Purrs in the wild! Thrilled to share that Kuno National Park has welcomed three new members. The cubs have been born to Namibian Cheetah Aasha,” Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said on X.

He termed the development “a roaring success for Project Cheetah, envisioned by PM Modi to restore ecological balance”. In March 2023, Siyaya, later renamed as Jwala, had given birth to four cubs, but only one survived.