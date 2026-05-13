'Pure' inter-faith love fine, plot to lure Hindu girls problematic: RSS on 'love jihad'

Speaking exclusively to PTI Videos, he said there are an umpteen number of cases among Swayamsevaks who have married across castes, religions and even nationalities for "pure love" and the Sangh has always accepted it as natural.

"We have welcomed, celebrated and attended those weddings," the RSS General Secretary said in a rare and free-wheeling interview.

"If it is sheer pure love, no question. When it is jihad, there is a question," he said.