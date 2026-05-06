Punjab: Blast near army cantt area in Amritsar, hours after explosion in Jalandhar

Preliminary inspections indicated that someone had thrown an explosive device towards the boundary wall, leading to the explosion, according to the SSP.

Police mentioned that a piece of a tin sheet covering the boundary wall had fallen as a result of the blast.

Following the explosion, a team of forensic and bomb disposal squad visited the site to collect samples.

Amritsar Rural Superintendent of Police Aditya S. Warrier, who also visited the scene, confirmed that further investigations are ongoing. Police added that a team of army officials also assessed the situation, after which the area was cordoned off.

CCTV footage from the vicinity shows the explosion occurring at night. A local villager reported that his family was awakened by the loud sound and came outside their home to see what had happened.

Before the Amritsar explosion, a blast took place outside the headquarters of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier in Jalandhar district around 8 pm on Tuesday, causing panic in the area.