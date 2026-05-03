Punjab BJP leaders ask governor to seek report on conduct of CM, misuse of state machinery

The delegation, led by state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and consisting of state unit working president Ashwani Sharma and leaders Preneet Kaur, Shwait Malik, Vineet Joshi and Tikshan Sud, met the governor at the Lok Bhawan.

The memorandum expressed "grave concern over the constitutional misconduct, deterioration of governance, and misuse of state machinery in Punjab".

"We write to you with deep concern over a series of disturbing developments that raise serious questions about governance, constitutional propriety, and the overall security framework in the state of Punjab," the memorandum read.