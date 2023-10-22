Begin typing your search...

Pune training aircraft crash: "Instructor and trainee safe," says DGCA

According to officials, the training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district.

ByANIANI|22 Oct 2023 6:15 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-22 06:15:47.0  )
Visuals from the spot (ANI)

PUNE: A training aircraft crashed on Sunday morning in Maharashtra's Pune district said Directorate General of Civil Aviation adding that both instructor and trainee safe.

"The site is 2 miles north of Baramati Airfield. Both the instructor and trainee are safe. DAS (Mumbai) is carrying out further investigation," DGCA said in a brief statement.

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said. More details are awaited.

ANI

