PUNE: Software engineer Shubham Kalbande, accused of killing his female IT professional partner in Pune, was remanded to police custody till November 27 by a court on Tuesday.
Police questioned relatives of the deceased to understand the circumstances surrounding her murder, an official said.
"The accused was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which remanded him to police custody till November 27," Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Vanganekar told PTI.
He claimed the accused has confessed to the crime.
"We questioned the relatives of the victim, Komal Dahale, as part of the investigation on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway," Vanganekar added.
Kalbande allegedly killed Dahale, also a software engineer, following a quarrel at her paying guest accommodation in Pune's Hinjwadi area in the wee hours of Monday, with the accused himself alerting the police, officials said.
The victim and the accused, originally from Wardha and Buldhana districts, respectively, worked at two major IT firms and had been in a relationship for more than three years, DCP Pradip Jadhav told PTI on Monday.
The couple had been having frequent arguments over the last two to three months over some issues, he said.
On Sunday night, the duo went out for dinner at a hotel and later returned to the woman's room at Pristine PG in Sakhare Vasti, where Dahale was staying.
A quarrel broke out between them around 12.30 am. The verbal altercation took a fatal turn around 3 am, when Kalbande, in a fit of rage, allegedly punched and assaulted Dahale with his fists multiple times, resulting in her death, Jadhav said.
At around 6.30 am, the accused called up the police and sought an ambulance. Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. During the investigation, it was established that Kalbande had fatally assaulted his girlfriend, the officer said.