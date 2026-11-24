Police questioned relatives of the deceased to understand the circumstances surrounding her murder, an official said.

"The accused was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court, which remanded him to police custody till November 27," Assistant Police Inspector Sandip Vanganekar told PTI.

He claimed the accused has confessed to the crime.

"We questioned the relatives of the victim, Komal Dahale, as part of the investigation on Tuesday. Further investigation is underway," Vanganekar added.

Kalbande allegedly killed Dahale, also a software engineer, following a quarrel at her paying guest accommodation in Pune's Hinjwadi area in the wee hours of Monday, with the accused himself alerting the police, officials said.