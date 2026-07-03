Pune realtor's murder: Judicial custody for Goyal, Chaudhary; cops don't press for polygraph tests

Police sought an extension of their custodial remand, but the court declined the request. Some witnesses who were present at the crime spot have now come forward to provide information, a senior police official told reporters while talking about the probe.

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were set to marry in November this year.

The two accused were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class A M Vibhute after the expiry of their police custody.