Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's mother writes to PM Modi, appeals for speedy justice in son's murder

In an emotional letter emailed to the prime minister, Rakhi Agarwal said she never imagined she would have to write seeking justice for her own son.

"Like every mother, I dreamt of watching Ketan build a beautiful life, get married, and grow old with us. Instead, I had to perform the last rites of my child," she wrote.

"My son was brutally murdered, and with him, meri poori duniya chali gayi (my whole world is gone). Every corner of our home reminds me of him... the silence that has replaced his laughter reminds me every day that he will never come back," the distraught mother said.

She also referred to another tragedy in the family, saying her father-in-law died 20 days after Ketan's death as he could not bear the grief of losing his grandson.

"Modi Ji, main sirf ek maa hoon (I am just a mother). I am not asking for sympathy or any special favour. I am only asking for justice," she wrote.