Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal's father suspects role of Siya's kin in his murder conspiracy

Talking to PTI Videos on Monday, Vishal Agarwal demanded capital punishment for the accused.

He said he had approached the court seeking a copy of the chargesheet filed in the case and requested the issuance of a notification appointing Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

"I have not yet gone through the chargesheet. I will comment once I read it. We have already approached the court for a copy," he said.

Agarwal expressed suspicion about the alleged involvement of other members of Siya Goyal's family in the murder conspiracy.