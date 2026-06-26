Pune fort murder: CM Fadnavis assures justice to victim's kin, agrees to fast-track trial

Fadnavis also accepted the Agarwal family's demand to try the case in a fast-track court.

Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, met the CM in Pune and sought justice for his son.

Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal (20) and her lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing him (Ketan) off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, located in Maval taluka of Pune district, on June 18.