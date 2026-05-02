Pune child rape-murder: Villagers block Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway; CM Fadnavis promises fast-track trial

PUNE: A 65-year-old man with criminal record has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a four-year-old girl in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, police said on Saturday, as the incident led to angry protests in the area.

The accused, who works as a labourer, allegedly lured the girl with the promise of food on Friday and took her to a cattle enclosure where he sexually assaulted her and later killed her by hitting her with a stone, said a police official.