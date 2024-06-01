Pune Car Accident Case: "MLA Sunit Tingre ready for any kind of inquiry", Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday assured that NCP MLA Sunit Tingre is ready for any kind of inquiry in the Pune car accident case, which took the lives of two IT professionals who were travelling on a bike on the night of May 19.

Pawar said that Tingre is not coming out in public due to his high sugar level.

"Home Minister and CM Shinde ensured that an inquiry was started right after the incident took place. I did not make any call to the Pune CP in connection with this case. Our MLA Sunit Tingre did a press conference in this regard. He has high sugar and is unwell right now. This is the reason he is not coming out to the public. I contacted him and he told me that he is ready for any kind of inquiry and that he is not wrong," the Deputy CM said.

Earlier in the day, the mother of the Minor accused in the Pune car accident case was arrested, a police official said.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the arrest, stating, "The mother of the minor accused has been arrested in the case."

Meanwhile, days after the Porsche car crash case that has sent shockwaves across the country, retired IAS officer Arun Bhatia has written a letter to the Chairman of Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) seeking the transfer of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar from the city.

Bhatia has also requested the human rights body to investigate the conduct of Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar since he "represents the police force in the city".

The appointment of the doctor as Chief Medical Officer based on a politician's recommendation should be investigated and the Health Secretary punished, Bhatia stated in the letter.

Bhatia has also asked for a report from the police regarding the step-by-step sequence of events and reasons for delay and lapses in the investigation process which must be obtained and brought into the public domain immediately.

"The present Police Commissioner cannot be relied upon to do this," he mentioned.

The retired civil servant accused the Police Commissioner of shielding the crime and his corrupt officials.

"To cap this scandal the court released on bail the seventeen-year-old who had emerged from a pub to take the wheel instead of placing him in a remand home", he said.

Earlier on Friday the court sent the father and grandfather of the accused minor involved to judicial custody for 14 days.

Also, the Pune Police Crime Branch on Friday filed a production application for the father of the minor accused before the Pune District Court in the first FIR wherein charges of 120B were added.